Farhan Akhtar, Khushbu Sundar React to Indian Student's Death in Russia-Ukraine War

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar reacted to the news of the death of an Indian student in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Tuesday morning in shelling amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. The deceased belonged to Karnataka and was of the 21, as per reports. Taking to his social media handle he wrote, “An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon. 🙏🏽"

Actress turned politician Khusbu Sundar, too, reacted to this unfortunate incident and said that being a mother herself, she can feel the pain of the deceased’s parents.

Khusbu’s Tweet read, “Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka. No words will ever heal the pain of the parents. I as a mother of a 21yr old can feel it. May God give them the strength to cope with this. Deepest condolences to his family.

#RIP 🙏"

Meanwhile, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India’s demand for urgent safe passage for the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.

Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of the second largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations over there. The Russian troops have also surrounded Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv on Tuesday and asked civilians to leave the city on an urgent note.

“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Immediately thereafter, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked the stranded nationals to leave Kyiv immediately by any means.

“All Indian nationals, including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," Indian Embassy said in an advisory.

Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting on Kharkiv streets as the war entered into the fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a military operation.

(With IANS inputs)

