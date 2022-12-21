Farhan Akhtar Pens Appreciation Post For Cristiano Ronaldo, Says 'This Guy Has Given His Life To The Game'

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been an inspiration for many, including actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. On Wednesday, the Toofaan star dedicated an appreciation note to the one who has “set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about." Farhan, in his note, also addressed the trolling and the backlash faced by the 37-year-old footballer after his team lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals and exited the FIFA World Cup.

“This is a Cristiano Ronaldo appreciation post," wrote Farhan, and added: “This guy has given his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about. It’s so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion," Farhan Akhtar wrote.

“It’s so easy to forget how fortunate we’ve been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, sacrifices, hard work and constant improvement through self analysis," he continues.

Next, Farhan Akhtar expressed that it is annoying “to see commentators diss Ronaldo and speak of him as a has-been". “Not one of them could last a day in his shoes," he added.

Farhan Akhtar said that even though he doesn’t know Ronaldo in person, watching the footballer play has always made him happy. “I don’t know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported. I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do," Farhan wrote while concluding the note.

Along with his heartfelt note, Farhan shared a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo looking sharp in a suit. Check out his post here:

Reacting to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote “Truth" along with a raised fist emoji. “Absolutely," commented Dino Morea. Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani also reacted to Farhan’s post and wrote, “Word. The guy has never stopped working on himself. No player in the history of football can do what he does at his age."

Fans couldn’t agree more with Farhan Akhtar too. They lauded the actor for channelling his emotions, on behalf of every Ronaldo fan. “Not one of them could last a day in his shoes. So well said," a fan wrote. Another said, “finally a celeb who didn’t blindly celebrate Argentina because of social media."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be directing Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa.

