Farhan Akhtar Performs Live in Goa After 3 Years with a Special Ode to Dil Chahta Hai

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar, the multi-talented actor-filmmaker, performed live in Goa for the first time in three years. His performance was a heartfelt tribute to the city where his filmmaking career began, with a beautiful ode to the iconic film, Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan shared a video from the gig and captioned it, “Head over heels about Goa… Dil Chahta Hai went home last night, #farhanlive #musiclove #giglife #aboutlastnight" referring to the legendary film Dil Chahta Hai.

As soon as Farhan shared the video on the social media platform, his ardent fans began commenting excitedly. After witnessing the enthralling performance, one person commented, “having goosebumps while listening." Another person shared the same emotion and said, “Awesome…! Would look forward to it in Mumbai too! Rock the stage!"

An excited group in the audience can be heard applauding Farhan in the video, saying “Rock On…Rock On." As he begins singing, the group cheers again, “We love you," to which he responds, “I really like you all," and then begins singing Dil Chahta Hai’s title song.

Farhan shared a bunch of photos from his magical performance in Goa, along with an emotional caption: “First live gig in almost 3 years and it couldn’t have been a more perfect place to begin again. Thank you, Goa..!! For the love and the energy. You made it memorable .. big big hug .. see you next time."

Farhan Akhtar is the son of the screenwriter, Javed Akhtar. As an assistant director, he began his professional career in Bollywood, working on films such as Lamhe in 1991 and Himalaya Putra in 1997. He made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The film achieved an iconic status with its fresh approach to youth-centric storytelling.

Farhan then went on to star in and also produce Abhishek Kapoor’s Rock On (2008). He then featured in numerous films, including Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and many more. In 2011, he played the lead role in his sister Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He also functioned as the film’s producer and wrote dialogues.

Farhan officially confirmed his return to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa in August 2021. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will star in the upcoming road trip saga.

