Farhan Akhtar Plays Guitar and Sings With His Dogs In Adorable Video, Mrunal Thakur Wants To Join Them Too

Farhan Akhtar recently dropped a video on his social media handle which is the sweetest of all and will definitely win your heart. In the video, the actor-filmmaker can be seen playing a guitar and singing. However, he is not alone. His dogs have joined them too. Yes, you read it right. Farhan can be seen holding a musical session with his pooches in the clip.

For the singing session, Farhan sported a t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty ❤️❤️ #dogsarethebest."

Soon after the video was shared, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar showered love via the comments section and wrote, “waiting for the world tour! ❤️". Farhan’s Toofaan co-star Mrunal Thakur also expressed her desire to join their ‘band’ as she commented, “Omgggg can I join this band?" Sister Zoya Akhtar called it the ‘best band ever’. Kriti Sanon and Gauahar Khan also called it ‘adorable’.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Farhan celebrated Shabana Azmi’s 72nd birthday. On this special day, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with the veteran actress from his wedding festivities. The two were seen dancing together in the picture. In the caption, Farhan talked about how he has been a great fan of Shabana’s dance and wrote, “Happy Birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in a cameo role in Ms Marvel. In the show, Farhan essayed the role of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, a group of vigilantes who wear red bandanas and wield throwing knives. He is now working on his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

