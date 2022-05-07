Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Ms Marvel Casting, Calls It Universe's Gifts; Shibani Turns MCU Star's Cheerleader

Farhan Akhtar breaks his silence about his casting in Ms. Marvel. Earlier in the day, Deadline confirmed that Farhan will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the Disney+ series. The actor is said to have ‘a guest-starring role.’

Following the news, Farhan took to Instagram and shared the news report along with his reaction to becoming a part of MCU. “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it," he said.

Farhan’s wife, actress Shibani Dandekar also shared the news piece and hyped Farhan. “THIS!!! Can’t wait for this one!! First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you @faroutakhtar," she said.

The actor-director-singer was showered with congratulations and best wishes from friends and fans. Arjun Rampal wrote, “Amazing ." Faran Khan wrote, “Can’t wait too." Mrunal Thakur called it the ‘best news’. Vidya Balan wrote, “Woohoo …. Thats awesome." Karan Johar said, “Amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

“Fully deserves it!!!" a fan commented. “This is so cool!!" added another. “Amazing. Very happy for you Farhan," a third fan added.

Ms. Marvel predominantly features an Asian cast. Besides Farhan, the series also stars Fawad Khan. Fawad had previously confirmed he is in the series. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad confirmed, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves)."

Ms. Marvel introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides Iman, Farhan and Fawad, the series also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

