Farhan Akhtar Reveals Proposing Shibani Dandekar In Maldives: 'I Was Never The Kind Who Wanted To Get Married'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are finally opening up about their relationship. The couple had been dating for a few years but continued to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. They tied the knot earlier this year in a small ceremony in Khandala. In their first joint interview since they began dating and wedding, Farhan and Shibani revealed numerous details about their relationship, including Farhan’s proposal.

Speaking with Elle India, Farhan and Shibani revealed that the Maldives is a special destination for the couple for the actor-director popped the question at the exotic island. Speaking about the memorable moment, Shibani confessed she wasn’t prepared for it.

“It was a very unexpected proposal. I had no idea it was going to happen. We had not even discussed it. But this is again Farhan, when he decides something, he does it. I was never the kind who wanted to get married and have all that jazz. But when Farhan asked, it just felt right in the moment and after the initial shock, I said yes!" she said.

Advertisement

Farhan had previously told News18 that the couple had an awkward first date. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything," he said.

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple shared pictures from their fairytale wedding. As reported by Bombay Times, Farhan made an entry to the tunes of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just this, but his father and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also recited a sweet poem that he wrote for the couple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.