Farhan Akhtar Shares a Photo of Wife Shibani Dandekar 'In the Realm of Dreams'

Farhan Akhtar is not only a talented actor and film-maker but also an amazing husband. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor often dotes on his adorable wife Shibani Dandekar as he frequently updates his social media feed with her pictures and videos. Undoubtedly, the adorable duo are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Following that trajectory, Farhan has shared yet another picture of his beautiful wife and the fans can’t stop themselves swooning over the picture.

On Sunday, the Luck By Chance actor had taken to his Instagram handle to post a pensive picture of Shibani Dandekar with an eye-pleasing backdrop of palm-tress and green foliage, as it can be seen through the lofty window-panes. The cool-tinted picture also showed Shibani seated comfortably on a cush sofa, lost in her thoughts. Captioning the picture, Farhan wrote, “In the realm of dreams @shibanidandekarakhtar(green heart emoji)".

Fans were all praises and some also got inquisitive seeing the stunning photograph. One of them enquired in a humorous way, “Did you guys fight in the afternoon over food? 😂😋", another one commented, “Beautiful Click". Someone also said, “Jim and Ty are missing in the picture." For the unversed, Jim and Tye are the two pet dogs of the power couple.

Only recently, Farhan had shared a picture of Shibani cuddling with her fur baby Tyson. Shibani was seen wearing a black tank top. Sharing the cute picture, Farhan had written, “#tystagram @shibanidandekarakhtar." A few days ago Farhan shared a video in which he was seen playing guitar with his dogs and wrote in the caption, “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest."

Farhan Akhtar started dating VJ Shibani Dandekar in 2018. On 19 February 2022, they finally got married in a non-religious ceremony at his Khandala farmhouse. Their wedding was attended by celebs from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others.

