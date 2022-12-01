Farhan Akhtar Shares His Daughters Akira and Shakhya Want a Career In Music, Here's What He Said

Besides being a talented actor, director and producer, Farhan Akhtar’s impressive musical endeavours is no secret for his fans. From singing iconic songs for films like Rock On, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wazir etc, he has proven his mettle in music over and over again. But it seems the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has also passed those genes down to daughter Akira Akhtar as evident from a video he shared on his social media handle a few days ago. Not only that, his other daughter, Shakhya, is also eager to mould her career in music.

Revealing the same to ETimes, Farhan shared, “I don’t have a video of the older one, unfortunately, but both of them are really into music. The older is now teaching herself guitar. She is a part of this singing society in the UK where she is studying right now. The younger one is absolutely focused on music. I think she wants musical performances to be a major part of life. I am very happy because if you can and that’s what gives you happiness, it’s amazing,"

Advertisement

Earlier last month, the Luck By Chance actor had posted a clip of his daughter Akira singing a cover of Tori Kelly’s upbeat song Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing in an indoor concert with utmost passion. Not only that, Akira was complimented by her bandmates who played drums, lead guitar and bass guitar hence embellishing the song even more.

Sharing the video for Akira’s performance, The Sky Is Pink actor had written in the caption, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar. Keep going! The world is your oyster (with a red heart emoji)". Tagging Shannon Donald, a vocal coach, Farhan had stated, “Big hug (you know why)" Then the actor went on to tag the accompanying bandmates in his wholesome shoutout.

Akhtar married Adhuna Bhabani in 2000, after being in a relationship with her for 3 years. They first met during the filming of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which also marked Bhabani’s debut as a Bollywood hairstylist. They have two daughters - Shakya and Akira. On 21 January 2016, they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. Farhan tied the knot with Shibani in February 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here