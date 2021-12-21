Farhan Akhtar Shares Pic of 'Grumpy' Shibani Dandekar, Asks 'No Christmas Cheer?'

Farhan Akhtar, recently performed live in Goa, and won several hearts with the show. The actor-director-producer gave an ode to the film with which his directorial career began – Dil Chahta Hai. Being Farhan’s first gig in nearly three years, it was clearly an overwhelming feat for him. Now, it’s time for the Christmas preparations to kick off and it indeed has for Farhan. The actor gave a glimpse of a beautifully decorated X’mas tree on his Instagram Stories. But his adorable post for ladylove Shibani Dandekar is too wholesome for words.

The versatile star shared a poignant monochromatic portrait of the actress-host-model on Instagram. The image shows a solemn looking Shibani, who gazes straight into the lens. “No Christmas cheer?” asked Farhan to Shibani in the caption.

This is not the first time where we have seen traces of much mush between the two lovers on social media. In fact, Shibani welcomed the holiday season with a warm hug. No points for guessing where the hug came from. Farhan ofcourse. The duo look stunning in a cuddlesome selfie shared by Shibani.

The ‘December duo’ of Farhan and Shibani is usually seen twinning in sweatshirts. In a loved-up photo shared by her, Shibani wrote, “Was thinking maybe a little longer than December.”

Shibani, who turned 42, in August got Farhan’s name inked on her neck.

To wish Shibani on her birthday, Farhan wrote, “With all my heart. Happy birthday Shu. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Farhan, earlier this year, played a boxer in the sports drama, Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan will produce a road trip saga, titled Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming film will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

