Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Pose as Uber Cool Couple For Elle Cover; Check Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of Bollywood’s most elegant real-life couples, and they know how to create sensations time and time again. They were just on the cover of Elle magazine and shared lovely photographs from their photoshoot on Instagram. Shibani and Farhan featured in the photos wearing elegant designs and looking like true trendsetters.

The two stars posed for the cover in a chic style. Shibani is indeed a marvellous and graceful muse to her debonair companion, and Farhan makes the most of his desirable suave appearance.

The couple donned matching outfits. Farhan sported a true-blue gentleman’s suit with a shirt with quirky prints on it, while Shibani was seen wearing a Gucci blazer dress of the same dark blue shade with checked details and accent golden buttons.

Advertisement

Another picture shows the couple sporting an uber-cool look. Shibani was seen wearing a Gucci yellow fluo-black poly jersey jacquard sleeveless jumpsuit. The outfit has a scoop neck, vivid colours, new colour variations of the Gucci logo, and accent stitching.

Farhan, on the other hand, looked dashing. Gucci’s Cerulean blue canvas pants and jacket with GG suede patch and zipper features, as well as a Fuchsia-green-multicolor bowling Hawaii shirt with island design detail, all over him. The cover read, “Meet the Akhtars."

Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19 in a romantic wedding ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala home, after dating for several years.

Advertisement

Shibani recently revealed in an interview with Elle how Farhan proposed to her for marriage. She said that the actor proposed to her when they were on holiday in the Maldives. She added that the proposal was unexpected, and they had not even considered getting married.

Meanwhile, Farhan’s next production venture is Jee le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. He will also appear in the American miniseries Ms Marvel, while Shibani will be seen in Zam Zam and This Is Mahalakshmi next.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.