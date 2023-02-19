It’s been a year since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the sacred knot in the presence of their close friends and family. As the two stars celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, Farhan revisited his wedding day with a couple of dreamy pictures. “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to ♾️ ♥️♥️♥️," he wrote.

In the first photo, the duo held each with all the love and affection wearing their brightest smiles. In the second picture, the lovebirds kissed passionately. While Shibani looked stunning in a red gown, Farhan looked elegant in a black tuxedo. Check out Farhan’s post here:

Advertisement

Soon after Farhan shared the pictures, Shibani reacted to it and wrote, “Foo 😍❤️". Among others, Farhan’s sister Zoya, actress Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Saba Pataudi and Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the couple.

Farhan and Shibani had a dreamy wedding, at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala Bungalow. The couple dated for almost three years before taking their relationship to the next level. Several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Rhea Chakraborty, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra and Ritesh Sidwani attended the wedding.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Farhan was asked how life has changed after their wedding, to which the actor-filmmaker shared, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will make a comeback as a filmmaker with the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt-starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The film is expected to release next year. Besides this, Farhan’s production house - Excel Entertainment also has two other films Fukrey 3 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will be releasing soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here