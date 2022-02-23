Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Share Unseen Romantic Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding | Check Here

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot and social media is already flooded with pictures of the duo from their intimate wedding ceremony. Amid all this, the newlywed couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a series of unseen pictures from their special day.

In the pictures, while Farhan looks charming as always in a black tuxedo, Shibani looks her prettiest best in a red gown. The pictures speak of love between the two and will leave you in complete awe. Dropping the glimpses of their precious moments, Farhan wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Shibani also shared pictures of herself and Farhan from the wedding day. In the pictures, the newlywed duo looks breathtakingly gorgeous. The actress also talked about her ‘dream wedding dress’ while sharing the pictures and wrote, “My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk designed by @shaleenanathani @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!) Styled by my girl @shaleenanathani."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. As reported by Bombay Times, Farhan made an entry to the tunes of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just this, but his father and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also recited a sweet poem that he wrote for the couple.

Apart from this, a video from the wedding also went viral on social media in which Farhan was seen dancing to the song Senorita along with his ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Mid-Day, Farhan and Shibani will have their wedding reception later this month. However, there is no official confirmation so far about the couple’s reception plans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.