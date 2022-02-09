Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to Fly Off to Mauritius for Wedding Celebrations?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will finally tie the knot this year, making it the first highly anticipated Bollywood wedding of 2022. Although the bride and the groom have not revealed anything on this front, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar confined his son’s wedding to the Bombay Times. Now, as per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the celebrity wedding will happen over three locations- Mumbai, Lonavala and Mauritius. Earlier it was supposed to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

Earlier, confirming their February 21 wedding, Javed Akhtar had told BT, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

He added, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Talking about his daughter-in-law, he expressed, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great."

Meanwhile, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar recently took to Instagram to share a family portrait where the bride to be can be seen smiling ear to ear. The photo also featured their pet pooch. She captioned it as, “The Dandekar’s… ❤️✨(gangsta was busy exploring somewhere, Monster was trying to tell him to get back in the picture hehe☺️)."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 2018.

