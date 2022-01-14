Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to Have Court Marriage on Feb 21; See Wedding Ceremony Date

Bollywood director Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar who were rumoured to be getting married on January 9 will soon tie the wedding knot, according to the latest reports.

Rumour has it that Farhan and Shibani want to get their marriage registered on February 21 this year. A source close to the couple told a news portal that the two are ready for marriage. “They love each other for a long time and are discussing their wedding plans for some time," the source said, adding that they have finally decided to take the next step.

Earlier, many reports said that Farhan and Shibani can make an official announcement about their wedding on January 9 because it was the former’s 48th birthday.

It’s also being reported that the couple will get married in March 2022 and preparations are already underway. Going by the reports, the couple has finalised the dresses and venue for their wedding.

However, the two have yet to inform anyone about it. Farhan and Shibani are often seen spending quality time with each other. They have also been spotted together at various events.

