Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Bride's Sister Anusha, Rhea Chakraborty, Others Reach Khandala

Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty and others arrive at Khandala

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get married in Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. The guests have started coming in.

Srijita Sen| News18.com
Updated: February 19, 2022, 13:38 IST

Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will finally tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar today in an intimate ceremony. The wedding will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse and guests have already started coming in. The celebrations will not have more than 50 guests, according to ETimes. Till now, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have arrived at the wedding venue in Khandala.

Take a look at the photos:

Shibani Dandekar’s sister Anusha arrives for the wedding

Anusha waves at the paparazzi and flaunts her beautiful mehendi design

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters, arrive at Khandala farmhouse

Rhea Chakraborty can be seen dressed in white pastels

Ehsaan Noorani arrives at the venue and treats the paparazzi with a smile

Other guests arrive at the venue. All photos by Viral Bhayani

Apart from them, their confirmed wedding guest list includes Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, and Ritesh Sidwani, as per India Today.in.

Although the couple is yet to share photos of their pre-wedding functions, Shibani, the bride-to-be, is giving everybody a glimpse of how things are unfolding laden with celebratory emotions and jolly moments through her Instagram stories.

She recently posted an Instagram story holding red high heels in her hand. Along with it, she wrote, “Let’s do this.

The couple will have a simple wedding ceremony that includes self-written vows, according to reports. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

Farhan and Shibani met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

