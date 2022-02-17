Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Guest List to Include These Bollywood Biggies?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is the next big fat Bollywood wedding everyone is looking forward to. The couple is already giving off would-be bride and groom vibes on social media. Javed Akhtar had confirmed that Farhan and Shibani will be getting married soon. It is said that the wedding ceremony will take place on February 21. Althought Javed Akhtar said that it won’t be a big-fat wedding, some of Farhan’s celebrity friends and family members are surely expected at the wedding.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan’s closest friend and business partner, is definitely one of the top names on the guest list. The two together have a production housed named Excel Entertainment. Hrithik Roshan is a childhood friend of Farhan’s and is expected to be at the wedding. Dino Morea is a close friend of Farhan and Shibani. We might get to see him too at the wedding.

Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani Dandekar are very good friends. She was clicked at Farhan’s Bandstand home in ethnic wear on Thursday, and reports suggest that the Bollywood actress is all set to perform at her friend Shibani’s sangeet ceremony. Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha, and Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar will definitely be at the wedding.

Reportedly, the couple will have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on February 19 i.e ahead of their February 21 ceremony. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Farhan and Shibani will have an intimate traditional ceremony on Saturday at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. The report cites a source who claims that only family members will be a part of this traditional wedding.

“The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding," the source claims. Moreover, the family members are likely to leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

