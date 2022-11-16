Farhan Akhtar To Perform His English Originals For The First Time, Says 'Couldn’t Be Happier'

Farhan Akhtar has always given some phenomenal musical hits to the nation with his brilliant music knowledge. The audience has seen the magic of his writing and singing spectacle in several films including Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Rock On 2 among others. While the audience looks forward to watch him bring some trendy and electrifying music, he is all set to come with a live music concert titled, MUSICAL WEEKENDER, where the audience will get to experience some amazing music from his English album ‘Echoes’.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handles and shared a poster of his upcoming MUSICAL WEEKENDER, FARHAN AKHTAR LIVE. While sharing the poster, he shared some of the details of the concert in the caption and wrote, “Kicking off something new on the 2nd of December. Will be the first-ever performance of my original English songs from the album ‘Echoes’ plus some unreleased works. Also, couldn’t be happier that it’s happening in my hometown, Mumbai. ❤️ .. look forward to sharing an evening of music with you. It’s happening at the Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium 7pm onwards. See you there. ❤️ Ticket link in bio."

Reacting to this news, several fans were quick to leave their thoughts in the comment section. “Looking forward to this," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hai Ye Waqt Ka Ishara". Someone also said, “Bhai toh ekdum Rockstar and Powerful".

Farhan Akhtar is constantly making waves with his live concerts across the world. Moreover, while he will be bringing some amazing English songs from his album ‘Echoes’ at the event, it would be an exciting musical night to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel’. The actor will next be working on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

