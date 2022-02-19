Farhan Akhtar to Tie the Knot With Shibani Dandekar Today; Khandala Farmhouse Decked Up; LIVE Updates

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are tying the knot today, February 19, and we can’t keep calm. The couple will have a simple wedding ceremony that includes self-written vows, according to reports. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

-The intimate wedding ceremony will take place in Khandala where Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar, has a farmhouse. As per the latest updates, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding guests have been asked to arrive by noon today. The celebrations will not have more than 50 guests, according to ETimes. The couple will exchange vows, instead of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony or a nikah.

-Shibani shared her excitement about the wedding by sharing a picture of her holding a pair of red high heels on her Instagram stories today. Along with it, she wrote, “Let’s do this."

-Their confirmed wedding guest list includes Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty, as per India Today.in.

-Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

-Shibani, who opted for a yellow outfit for the function, danced her heart out with her friends and family members. She grooved to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Marey’ song from the film Simmba. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty performed on ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

-Earlier this week, Farhan had a blast at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, the groom-to-be posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak.

-A couple of days ago, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her equation with Shibani. Honey Irani said that Shibani is a very “lovely child and so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others." She revealed that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar live next door, so they meet every second day. Shibani is “quite a foodie", reveals Honey, who cooks guacamole, dhansak, nawabi keema, and other mutton dishes for her.

