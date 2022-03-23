Farhan Akhtar’s Lyrical Expression of Love for Shibani Dandekar Melts Netizens’ Hearts

Bollywood actor, producer, and singer Farhan Akhtar’s latest Instagram post is all about lyrical expression of love for his wife Shibani Dandekar. The 48-year-old actor shared a snapshot from his wedding which took place in Khandala on February 19. The picture featured Shibani in her red wedding dress laughing and cheering while Farhan, dressed in a black tuxedo, admired his partner.

Sharing the portrait on Instagram, Farhan added an endearing caption that read, “Tum haste raho bas yuhi, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon. (You continue smiling like this and I will continue looking at you). Shibani Dandekar."

Responding to Farhan’s romantic post, Shibani commented,"love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter." The picture certainly evoked the feelings of true love as several followers commented. One of the top comments read, “I read this in Farhan’s voice and uff." While some singles were reminded of their singlehood, as one follower commented, “kaash koi mujhe bhi aisa bole. Dil se. (I wish someone would say this to me from the heart)." Another follower added a twist to Farhan’s caption and presented it from the viewer’s perspective as they commented, “Aap dono haste raho bas yuhi hum yuhi bas dekhte rahe (You both keep smiling like this and we will continue looking at you)."

Advertisement

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the actor’s father Javed Akhtar’s home Sukoon. The couple had shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. The 40-year-old actress wore a Jade by Monica and Karishma custom-designed lehenga that looked like a gown. Shiban’s bridal look featured a fish-cut skirt, a corset-style blouse and a trailing red headdress.

Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Farhan had mentioned in the caption, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day." Farhan added, “The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Advertisement

Have you checked Farhan’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.