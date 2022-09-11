Farhan Akhtar's Sunday Cycle Ride Cut Short by Punctured Tyres, Takes an Auto Rickshaw to Get Home

Farhan Akhtar is known for being multi-talented and gifted as he has not only been lauded for his performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but has also donned the director’s cap for blockbusters like the Don franchise and the evergreen fan favourite Dil Chahta Hai. The actor is also quite conscious about his fitness as he often sweats it out in the gym. Similarly, he is also fond of riding bicycles and his latest social media post is a testament to that.

On Sunday, Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself where the Karthik Calling Karthik actor can be seen riding an auto with his bike. Dressed in an all-black gymwear, the actor has his hands on his forehead. Meanwhile, the auto driver smiles gleefully for the camera.

It was the caption that revealed what had actually happened. Farhan wrote, “Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre…much to my dismay and knight in shining auto’s amusement 😂 #mumbairocks #paidaljayenge #cycos". Reacting to this amusing and unfortunate incident, several celebs and fans responded with humour. Zoya Akhtar commented, “I love Mumbai 😂", Ishan Khatter quipped with laughing and crying emojis. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", another one gave a tip for the future, “Put a tyre liner or fill sealant. It saves a lot of puncture". Someone also said, “Lucky autowallah".

Earlier for his role in sports drama Toofan, Farhan Akhtar went through 18 months of rigorous training. The versatile actor and director follows a strict and consistent workout plan which is the ultimate secret to his fit and healthy body. He cycles 22 kilometres every day and is also a fan of volleyball and plays at least thrice a week.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in a cameo role in Ms Marvel, a Bisha K Ali directorial miniseries based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers. Farhan Akhtar essayed the character of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, a group of vigilantes who wear red bandanas and wield throwing knives.

