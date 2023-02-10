After Rohit Shetty and YRF, filmmakers Raj and DK have joined the bandwagon of creating a spy universe. The director duo, according to Bollywood Hungama, have created their own Spy Universe. Farzi, which releases on Friday, February 10, is set in the same universe as Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed series, The Family Man. In fact, they are said to have attempted a crossover between the two series. Viewers are reportedly going to experience the spy universe in Farzi.

The report also stated that audiences had experienced a variety of cinematic universes. The first such digital universe, specifically for OTT in India, is Raj and DK's Spy Universe. The fact that both series include some intriguing characters creates a wealth of options for the writers and producers as well.

Meanwhile, after the series was released, netizens took to Twitter to share videos of The Family Man’s Chellam sir in Farzi. Chellam Sir, played by Uday Mahesh, was a pivotal character in The Family Man, who helped Manoj Bajpayee’s character with his cases. In Farzi, he was seen having a phone conversation with Vijay Sethupathi’s character.

The much-awaited series Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora and Kay Kay Menon in crucial roles. Shahid portrays a con artist who creates phoney currency notes, and Vijay portrays a covert agent who seeks to bring down people who work in the counterfeit cash industry.

Manoj Bajpayee plays the spy in The Family Man, which also stars Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi, and Darshan Kumaar. The first season, which debuted in September 2019, was a smashing success. Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the second season, which premiered in June 2021. This season was well received, and a third season is in the works. Both series of The Family Man and Farzi is supported by Amazon Prime Video.

About the cinematic universe in India

Rohit Shetty was the first to achieve success with Simmba, in which Ajay Devgn starred as Inspector Singham. This factor boosted both the hype and the box office numbers. Later, both Singham and Simmba arrived in Sooryavanshi. The cinematic universe idea worked yet again when Salman Khan’s character from the Ek Tha Tiger franchise recently made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The fact that the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe includes not only Tiger and Pathaan, but also Kabir from War, played by Hrithik Roshan, has added to the excitement.

Meanwhile, the director duo will also be seen directing Go Goa Gone 2. The film is a sequel to the 2013 film Go Goa Gone. The movie stars Vir Das, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and details about it are being kept under wraps.

