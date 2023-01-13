Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Money Making Machine in Raj-DK Series, Vijay Sethupathi Shines

The trailer of Farzi is finally out and Shahid Kapoor is up to no good in the Raj & DK series. The Prime Video series marks the director duo’s second series after The Family Man and their first collaboration with Shahid. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi playing a cop. The trailer revealed that Shahid is an artist who decides to make fake notes in order to become rich. His aim in life is to become so rich that he doesn’t have to respect money.

While he is successful in his plan, he’s got a nonchalant Vijay on his trail. The cat and mouse chase story does look interesting. While the actors and plots are different, Raj & DK have retained their humour from The Family Man. The trailer shows numerous funny exchanges between the characters that scream the director duo’s style.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid Kapoor said, “This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj & DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn’t simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content."

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release." said Vijay Sethupathi.

Created by Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles, and will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here