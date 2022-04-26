Fast and Furious 10: Charlize Theron Welcomes Jason Momoa To F&F Family Like This

As the world is eagerly waiting for the tenth instalment of the Fast And Furious series, actress Charlize Theron has just raised the excitement and hype around the movie. On Monday, she shared a photo of herself with the newest member of the Fast And Furious team, Jason Momoa. In a black-and-white photo, the 46-year-old actress posed alongside Jason, who put his arm around her. The still was taken from the set of the film, titled Fast X. “Look who decided to join the part," Charlize captioned the still, welcoming the Aquaman star to the franchise. Momoa wore a black coat with horizontal designs over a button-up white top while Theron had her wavy blonde locks down and wore a black coat.

For the future film, Charlize will reprise her role as Cipher, which she first played in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious and again in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga. Jason Momoa, on the other hand, makes his debut in this universe along with Cardi B and Brie Larson. He is slated to play an antagonist in the movie. The studio was looking to fill in for Dwayne Johnson after he refused to return to the series. The hunt for replacement muscle ended with Jason. The movie will also see series regulars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Charlize uploaded two photographs from the scene on Saturday, one of which showed her standing against a wall with her arms crossed and a couple of people locked in intricate contraptions on her side. She also tweeted a photo of herself on the set of the upcoming film, surrounded by crew members. She captioned the post “She’s back baby," with the hashtag FastX. Jason Momoa had commented on it saying, “Legend" along with an array of heart emojis.

Fast X, directed by Justin Lin, is slated to arrive in theatres on May 19 next year.

