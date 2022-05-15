Fast X: Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson to join the 10th Instalment of Fast and Furious

Fast X is the tenth instalment of the phenomenal Fast and Furious franchise which is known for its high-budget, adrenaline-packed action scenes and hair-raising car chases. Fast X will not be an exception as its star-studded core cast will return, along with newcomers who are big names like Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. According to Deadline, Fast X welcomed its brand new cast member- Alan Ritchson. Ritchson played the titular role in the Amazon Prime Video action series Jack Reacher.

If Alan Ritchson’s breakthrough performance in the Jack Reacher series is any indication, the actor will fit right in with big names like Vin Diesel, John Cena and Jason Momoa among others. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ritchson said, “Really hope this doesn’t affect my car insurance", while posting a photo of an article. Fans went wild as they congratulated the actor on his success as the comment box flooded with fire and heart emojis. See the post here:

Advertisement

Fast X’s script was written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Following a disagreement with Vin Diesel, who is also the producer, Lin decided to step down from the role of director. While Lin will stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent, Louis Leterrier was chosen as Lin’s replacement to direct the tenth instalment of the mammoth franchise.

On the work front, Ritchson’s Jack Reacher has been renewed for a second season while Amazon recently signed a three-picture deal with him, as reported by Deadline. Alan Ritchson will be appearing on Ordinary Angels next to Hilary Swank, from Fatale. Ritchson is repped by WME, Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Advertisement

Fast X is slated to be released in May next year and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.