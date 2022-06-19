Father's Day 2022: Bollywood Father-Child Pairs That Will Remind You of Your Dad

FATHER’S DAY 2022: In one way or the other, people have a special bond with their fathers. Acting as a compass and a guard, father’s not only guide or protect us but also shape us into a better person. While many believe they are closer to their mothers, their love for their fathers is not even a tad bit less. And vice-versa.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dad Dear

Bollywood, too, has some pairs that have been entertaining us with their talent and charm, both on and off the screen. These father-child pairs have also set many goals and have time and again, redefined the bond for the better. Today, amid the celebrations of Father’s Day, here are a few father-child pairs that have the internet gushing love and affection for their bond.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Although Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, keeps sharing some adorable father son moments she witnesses in the house.

Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor

Five-year old Misha Kapoor frequently features on the social media handle of both Shahid and wife Mira Rajput.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek calls his father his inspiration and there is not even an iota of doubt. Big B and Abhishek have created magic on screen many times too.

Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

While one writes great movies, one makes them. Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are one of the power pairs of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again topped the charts with his performances on screen. Suhana Khan, yet to make her debut on the big screen, will begin her journey from the Netflix show bringing Archie comics to life.

Father’ Day is celebrated on June 19. The day represents the strong and adorable bonds, like the ones mentioned above, and celebrate their longevity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.