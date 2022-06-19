Father’s Day 2022: Top Hollywood Movies That Explore Father-Child Relationships

FATHER’S DAY 2022: A father is not only the child’s protector but he is someone who can be a friend, role model and inspiration to his child. A father plays a very important role in the life of a child. The sacrifices that a father makes for the upbringing of his child, often go unnoticed.

To recognise the importance of a dad, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on June 19. There are several ways in which you can celebrate your father on this special day. You and your father can enjoy the day by playing any indoor or outdoor games.

You can also go for a picnic with your father. Several filmmakers have explored the complexities of the relationship that a father shares with his child in their movies. Therefore, on this Father’s Day, you can also watch these excellent movies with your father.

Ad Astra (2019)

Brad Pitt plays the role of Astronaut Roy McBride who undertakes a dangerous space mission to uncover the truth about his missing father. This terrific film portrays the kind of challenges a son is willing to face in order to rescue his father. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar’s premise revolves around Murph (Jessica Chastain) and her father Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey). When Joseph goes on a space mission to find new planets for humans, he gets trapped on a time-altering planet. While Joseph stops ageing, his daughter is living her normal life.

Interstellar is a heart-warming film which shows a daughter searching for reasons as to why she was abandoned and a father just trying to return to his daughter. Beginners (2010)

Beginners is a beautiful movie about a father who falls in love with a younger man after his wife’s death. As the father come to terms with his new identity, he becomes closer to his son. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

This crime drama showcases a heart-warming relationship between Frank Abagnale Sr. (Christopher Walken) and his son (Leonardo DiCaprio). Armageddon (1998)

The relationship between Harry (Bruce Willis) and his daughter Grace (Liv Tyler) forms the crux of this science fiction. The last conversation between Harry and Grace is an absolute tearjerker. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

This movie is more than just another entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill who has been trying to find his real dad his whole life. In the end, Peter discovers that there is a difference between the guy who is your biological father and the guy who raises you.

