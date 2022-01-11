Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday: 5 Times She Impressed Audiences with Her Performance

Fatima Sana Shaikh has come a long way from being one of the most popular child actors to becoming one of the most sought after and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. Fatima made her acting debut as a child artist in Chachi 420, starring Kamal Haasan and Tabu, and also appeared in ‘One 2 Ka 4’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Years later, Fatima rose to prominence with the film ‘Dangal,’ which starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Everyone praised and appreciated Fatima’s performance in the film as popular wrestler Geeta Phogat. There was no turning back for Fatima after that. The film was a commercial blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the world.

Today, as Fatima turns a year older, we take a look at her 5 best performances that made her one of the most loved and admirable actors of Bollywood:

>Chachi 420

Remember the adorable little girl who played the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Tabu in ‘Chachi 420’? Aside from the film featuring a slew of acting legends, the audience remembers the comedy-drama for this dimple-girl who drew all the love and adoration back then.

>Dangal

Fatima chose a physically demanding and challenging role in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ as her debut performance, taking the road less travelled. This 2016 sports drama film is widely regarded as Fatima’s best performance to date. She portrayed Geeta Phogat (gold medalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games) with great aplomb and conviction. Fatima’s dedication, focus, and perseverance for her role in the film brought her success to Bollywood.

>Ludo

Fatima’s performance as Pinky Jain in the film received praise from the viewers, the film industry, and critics alike. She had made the extra effort because her character required her to play a mother, but a ‘badass’ mother. She enjoyed playing the various layers of her character – mother, wife, and lover – demonstrating her versatility as a prolific performer.

>Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

It was refreshing to see Fatima in the role of Tulsi, a Maharashtrian middle-class girl, alongside an interesting cast that included Manoj Bajpayee, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress demonstrated her ability to play a variety of roles with the same zeal and flair.

>Ajeeb Daastaans

According to Fatima, the character Lipakshi in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ provided her with a steep learning curve. The actress was lauded for her performance in the anthology as Majnu, alongside Armaan Rehlan and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is looking for love after being forced into a loveless marriage with Jaideep’s character by her parents. Despite the fact that the actress has nothing in common with her character, she has done an excellent job portraying Lipakshi on screen.

She is currently going to be playing Indira Gandhi, India’s first female Prime Minister, in Vicky Kaushal’s biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, ‘Sam Bahadur.’

