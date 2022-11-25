Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts Unseen Pics From Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Engagement, Says 'So Happy To...'

Wishes from across Bollywood continue to pour in for the newly engaged couple- Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The daughter of Aamir Khan exchanged rings with her longtime beau in an intimate ceremony last week. And now, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was amongst the attendees, has shared some unseen pics from the event along with a heartfelt post for the couple.

In the first picture, Fatima is seen posing with Ira and Nupur, while the second one shows a glimpse of them engaging in conversation and laughing their hearts out. “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious… My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it," Fatima penned.

Several users were happy on seeing the photographs and penned messages expressing their take. Ira replied to the post by saying, “The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day!” A user also wrote, “How wonderful you guys are looking. So beautiful." Another fan commented, “2nd pic is brilliant! Those emotions."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below.

Ira and Nupur's engagement ceremony was attended by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowarikar, as well as friends and family. It was back in February 2021 when Ira and Nupur made their relationship official. Last month, Nupur proposed to his lady love in front of everyone at a cycling event. Ira posted a video of Nupur kissing her and kneeling on his knees with a ring.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Sheikh was last seen in the film Thar alongside Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She will next be seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza and Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here