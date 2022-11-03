Fatima Sana Shaikh Spreads Awareness About Epilepsy With Her Latest Post

Fatima Sana Shaikh has earned a lot of love and praise for her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai as ‘Lali’ in ‘Raat Rani’. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming films and amid her busy schedule, she shared an awareness post regarding Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain.

While marking the Epilepsy awareness challenge 2022, Fatima shared a mirror picture wearing a fuzzy trench coat, on her social media, writing a caption about Epilepsy and urged people to share their stories. The caption read, “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka 😂

Advertisement

* What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring,

unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living

in the brain

You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two

or more unprovoked seizures.

Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a

brain injury, but many people never know the cause.

5 FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY THAT EVERYONE MUST KNOW.

1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy

2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset,

sec

generalized onset, combination, and unknown)

3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have

Advertisement

drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy

4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during

a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating,

5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone

@socal.epilepsy EPILEPSY AWARENESS CHALLENGE 2022

Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here. ❤️❤️❤️"

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here