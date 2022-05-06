Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan In Delhi On 74th Independence Day of Israel; Watch

Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, best known for his role in Fauda, is in India to commemorate 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations. As part of his visit, he has been interacting with the media and meeting delegates in India. Now, a video of the actor has surfaced online showing Tsahi singing the hit Bollywood song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Yaarana. Coincidentally, the event took place on the same day as Isreal’s 74th Independence Day.

In the video, shared by ANI, Tsahi was seen seated on the stage with a guitar in his hand. The audience joined him during the chorus portion of the song. The performance was praised on the internet. “‘Naor’ (referring to the actor’s name in the series) has already won my heart by his role in Fauda, which I watch all 3 seasons repeatedly. Now by singing the most beautiful song on friendship, he won my heart again!" a fan tweeted. “Goosebumps," added another.

Advertisement

As reported by NDTV, Halevi told the media at the gathering that he is a part of the first co-production between India and Israel. “I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience," the actor said.

RELATED NEWS Move Over Dark, Here Are 7 Other Foreign Language Netflix Shows You Can Binge Watch

Tsahi noted that Fauda, which shows a two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is popular in India. “I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema."

Advertisement

Fauda was produced by Lior Raz. Avi Issacharoff and Trotem Shamir were seen playing the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman were seated at the writer’s table.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.