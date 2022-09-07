Fawad Khan Looks Stylish in 'Money Back Guarantee' First Look, Co-stars With Wasim Akram

Fawad Khan has been on a signing spree ever since he made a special appearance in the marvel series, Ms Marvel. The actor has kept his audience on the edge of their seats with his exciting projects and now he recently announced another movie Money Back Guaranteed, for which he also unveiled the first poster on his Instagram space. In the film helmed by Faisal Qureshi, Fawad Khan will be seen with former cricketer Wasim Akram. Apart from them, the cast includes Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

While dropping the poster, the actor penned, “Unveiling the first look of our next movie ‘Money Back Guarantee – MBG’. A film by Faisal Qureshi. Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, at 10:00 am (PST)." In addition to this, he also shared the release date of the film- April 21, 2023. He concluded his caption by mentioning and tagging the cast of the film.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the actor has starred in a number of popular Bollywood movies, including Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fawad Khan also has Bilal Lashari’s directorial The Legend of Maula Jatt in his pipeline. The flick is about a fierce prize-fighter who has a terrible past and wants to seek revenge against his adversary, Noori Natt, who is one of the most dreaded warriors of Punjab. Besides Fawad, Hamza Ali Abbasi and his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan will also be seen in the pivotal roles. As for the release date, the film will hit the theatres on October 13, this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here