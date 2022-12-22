Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt to Release in India on December 30? Here's What We Know

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was one of the most anticipated Pakistani films that featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Touted to be a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the period action drama had amassed huge numbers at the worldwide Box Office. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release. Now according to fresh reports, the Pakistani film is scheduled to entertain the masses before the curtain dawn on 2022.

As per the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the Fawad Khan starrer that was earlier scheduled to release on December 23 has been pushed to December 30 and is expected to earn well in the country as well. The source stated, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022. It’ll be the last major release to hit Indian screens. It was released in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on October 13, 2022, and it has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat. Hence, a lot of people in India, especially the fans of the lead cast, are looking forward to seeing the film, and it can have healthy box office numbers."

It further explained that The Legend Of Maula Jatt would have a limited release preferably in the northern belts since it’s primarily a Punjabi film. It shared, “Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing The Legend Of Maula Jatt in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. This is because it’s a Punjabi film and will have the maximum chance in the Northern belt. A clear decision on this aspect will be taken later on."

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a modern take and retelling of the legendary rivalry, a local hero named Maula Jatt (Khan) takes on a leader of a brutal gang, Noori Natt (Abbasi). Directed by Bilal Lashari, the filmmaker had earlier expressed to Deadline that he was overwhelmed with all the love and acclaim. He said, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world."

The VFX-heavy film was also supervised by Brian Adler whose noteworthy work in Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame had set an unparalleled benchmark in the history of film-making.

