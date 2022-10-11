Fawad Khan Opens Up About Returning to Bollywood, Says 'Fingers Will Be Pointed At...'

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan-the lead protagonist of movies such as Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016)- recently revealed in an interview with Variety magazine that he is unsure if any filmmaker in India would want to work with him. He stated that collaborating with him might create problems for the filmmakers. Khan’s last project in Bollywood was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and since then, the actor stopped appearing in Indian movies following the “political fallout" between India and Pakistan.

Khan, who has always enjoyed widespread popularity in India, chose his stance carefully as he spoke to the international publication. On being asked if he would return to India to work again, he said: “The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question."

He clarified that he cannot remark on when things are going to stabilize and that “there are a lot of issues that need to be answered." The 40-year-old actor also revealed that he hates confrontations and that he avoids them as much as possible. He revealed that working with him may lead to “fingers being pointed" at his collaborators and that he couldn’t bear if people have to suffer consequences after working with him.

“I think it’s more of a question whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them. I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they’re going to suffer the consequences," said the actor.

The actor also explained that the situation will be the same for him if he returns to Pakistan after having worked in India. He said: “I’d have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it."

On the work front, Fawad is racing ahead with multiple projects nationally and internationally. His latest film opposite Mahira Khan titled The Legend of Maula Jatt is going to be released on October 13. In addition, he has several projects lined up such as Neelofar, which is all set for a theatrical release in early 2023.

