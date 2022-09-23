Fawad Khan's Kidney Shut Down, Hospitalised After Trying To Replicate Aamir Khan's Style Transformation

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is one of the most anticipated Pakistani films of the year. Starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik, the film is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. While the trailer has already given a glimpse of the actors’ efforts put into making the film stand out, Fawad in a recent interview revealed that Aamir Khan and Christian Bale inspired his transformation.

Speaking with Something Haute, Fawad revealed that while the transformation helped him look the part, he would never undergo the process ever again. “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down," he said.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Although the Khoobsurat actor was discharged swiftly, it still took him three months to recuperate completely. Since Fawad Khan is diabetic, bulking up from 73-75 kgs to 100 kgs was not an easy take. That actor emphasised for an overall transformation, one has to stay focused and patient as the result would not show overnight.

“I was told to walk less and eliminate stress completely. I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never," he added.

Advertisement

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a modern take and retelling of the legendary rivalry, a local hero named Maula Jatt (Khan) takes on a leader of a brutal gang, Noori Natt (Abbasi). The film is slated to release on October 13.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here