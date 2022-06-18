Fear the Walking Dead Actor Tyler Sanders Passes Away at 18, Investigation Underway

Teen actor Tyler Sanders, passed away at his home in Los Angeles, as per reports. He was 18 at the time of his untimely death. The cause of his death is however unknown and currently, an investigation is underway. According to a report in TMZ, an autopsy will be conducted. A representative for Tyler told the publication that he will be remembered as “a good kid who came from a good family".

Tyler is known for his roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe and Fear the Walking Dead. He was also in The Rookie as well as Just Add Magic season one. Moreover, Tyler bagged an Emmy nomination for his role in the Amazon series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

His last post on Instagram before his death saw him dressed in a dapper blue suit. He had captioned it as, “Styling."

Take a look at the post:

Netizens took to the comment section of his last social media post to offer condolences and express their shock and grief at Tyler passing away. One user wrote, “Rip young soul….. My condolences to your family and friends" while another added, “Rest In Peace bud 😢." Another comment read, “Today is not a good day for me my heartaches and I’m in shock my condolences and prayers to the family." “May you Rest in Love and Happiness ♥️ 🕊 Prayers and extra hugs to your Family"

May his soul rest in peace!

