Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap opera, Anupamaa. The show completed two years in July 2020 and is still garnering immense viewership and is one of the top-rated daily soaps in India with its engaging storyline and stunning performances. The show was launched in 2020 and went on to achieve top TRP ratings. To mark the serial’s success, the team called for a celebration. While interacting with the media, Rupali Ganguly shared that when she walks on the sets she feels her late father’s presence.

“I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets. I love being here every day. Thank you every one of you," she shared.

Rupali also called the show producer Rajan Shahi a magician. She also expressed that she feels happy when someone recognises her as her character’s name instead of her actual name. “Eternally thankful to you Rajan Shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud," she shared. The actress further expressed that she was excited to come back to work the next day and hoped that this enthusiasm continued.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18, Rupali talked about balancing her personal and professional life with Anupamaa and shared that the credit goes to her supportive husband. She revealed how her husband took early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away for a shoot.

Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne in pivotal roles.

