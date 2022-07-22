'Feels Incredible': Marathi Actress Neha Shitole's Heartfelt Post For Mahesh Manjrekar

Marathi Actress Neha Shitole is at one of the best points of her career at present, exploring other avenues other than acting. Previously, it was reported that Neha had just bagged a project as a lyricist, penning down the lyrics of a film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Her close bond with the Marathi as well as Bollywood filmmaker started after her stint at Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, which was hosted by Manjrekar.

The duo stayed reportedly stayed in touch even after the season ended and eventually it led to her writing the lyrics for one of his films. Neha has penned the lyrics of the song Deh Futu De from the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed De Dhakka 2.

The actress has now shared a heartfelt note for Mahesh Manjrekar, praising him heartily. Sharing a picture of herself with Manjrekar, Neha wrote, “Even getting to meet someone like Mahesh Manjrekar is great in itself, and here I got to work with him and even get appreciated by him. All this feels incredible. Thank you, Mahesh Manjrekar, for believing in me…for presenting myself to people in a different way and for giving due justice to my words…".

The iconic 2008 film De Dhakka by Atul Kale and Sudesh Manjrekar followed the extraordinary voyage of the Jadhav family in an auto-rickshaw through a Maharashtrian village. In De Dhakka 2, the family is back for another wild adventure, but this time they are in London.

Makarand Jadhav (Makarand Anaspure), who created a car part that significantly reduces fuel usage, is invited by the Indian embassy to London to receive recognition, and what follows is a complete fun fest. De Dhakka 2 will be released in theatres on August 5.

