Feels Like Home S2: Four Friends' Journey from Boyhood to Manhood Summarised In This Slice of Life Series

After piquing fans’ curiosity with its first season, Lionsgate Play is coming up with Feels Like Home for Season 2. The show will bring Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood to the screen and on a trip down memory lane, filled with nostalgia. The show will witness the drama, fun, laughter, vulnerability, and, of course, a few tears along the way. The series will now witness the boys traverse through adulthood by celebrating the idea of modern masculinity, and putting up a fight where needed - to protect their ‘home’. Set to release on 7th October 2022, Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, the series promises a power-packed dose of entertainment, for the second time in a row.

This time the show will uncover the boys’ vulnerable sides and draw attention to their emotional journeys where they learn to ‘adult’, confront their feelings and find themselves along the way while learning to keep their most important relationships and friendships strong.

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said, “At Lionsgate Play, we are constantly innovating and producing compelling content. With Feels Like Home, the aim is to spark coming-of-age and relatable conversations among a diverse set of viewers. The new season of Feels Like Home will witness each character enter adulthood with mature sentiments and relationships. Taking off from the success of Season 1, we are excited to bring fans the second season which will be 2X Entertainment and enhanced viewing experience."

Talking about the new season, Mrinalini Khanna, Vice President, Originals, said, “To have a series head into Season 2 is always a reason to celebrate. And that’s also what this season is about; celebrating friendship, responsibilities and the inevitable growing up which is what life is. Our aim with Feels Like Home has always been to showcase THIS generation’s challenges – despite the abundance of freedom and opportunities. We hope the fans of the 1st Season will bring with them an even larger audience to enjoy the madness."

Director Sahir Raza said, “We are delighted to bring the second season of Feels Like Home to audiences both young and old. The second season is in many ways more mature, it attempts to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, pushing the central characters to grow and evolve. We hope audiences will find the journey relatable and the characters loveable. Lionsgate play, in this journey, has been one of the most supportive and encouraging platforms, allowing for experiments that would have scared others. We genuinely hope audiences of the show enjoy the second season even more than its first one."

