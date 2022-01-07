Female Fan Bursts Into Tears After Meeting Ram Charan

The huge fan following of mega power star Ram Charan is not hidden from anyone. The actor himself says this multiple times that the way he gets love from his fans cannot be expressed in words. Recently, when Ram Charan went to Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming film RRR, a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the actor. A girl started crying after seeing Ram Charan.

These were the tears of joy for the fan. He met her and got a picture clicked with her. Another fan also met Ram Charan who had got the look of Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR tattooed on his hand. Ram Charan plays the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film RRR.

Advertisement

There is no limit to the love that these fans show towards the actor. For the unversed, Ram himself gives a lot of importance to his fans. Alia Bhatt too recently revealed this fact on The Kapil Sharma Show that the actor meets his fans face to face and talks to them. Hence, this is the reason that people love the famous actor so much.

A fan of his died due to heart attack in 2020 after which he went to his house to meet his family. The actor also gave a cheque of 10 lakh rupees to the family.

On the work front, the actor is currently waiting for the release of his film RRR. This SS Rajamouli directorial is being made with a huge budget.

Along with Charan Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also playing important roles. Some foreign artists will also be seen in the movie. RRR was scheduled to release on January 7 but the release got delayed due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.