FIFA 2022: BTS' Jungkook Sets the Stage on Fire With His Performance, Suga Cheers for Golden Maknae

The wait for Jungkook’s performance is finally over! The Golden Makane of BTS just set the stage on fire with his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The youngest member of the most popular South Korean band grooved to the song Dreamers. For his performance, Jungkook donned a black T-shirt which he layered with a black jacket and denim of the same colour.

The videos and photos of his dance are going viral on social media as fans can’t get enough of him. One BTS ARMY shared a clip and wrote, “JEON JUNGKOOK JUST DID THAT. DID YOU SEE THAT???? HE JUST OPENED AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP". Another fan wrote, “Jeon Jungkook, 25 years old, 5x Grammy Nominee, Nation’s Ambassdor, opened up the Fifa World Cup 2022 as the MAIN ACT at the opening ceremony!"

Advertisement

Not just his fans but his fellow BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga was seen cheering for him as well. Take a look at his Instagram post:

Meanwhile, ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, BTS singer Jungkook visited the Korean National Team’s practice center to meet the players and wish them luck for the tournament. The singer, who dropped his FIFA 2022 song Dreamers earlier in the day, was seen greeting the members and posing with them for a few pictures. He was also gifted a jersey and expressed his joy over the gift.

The opening ceremony was held at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here