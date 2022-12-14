FIFA 2022: Karisma Kapoor Sums Up Her Qatar Experience With These Pics And Videos

Bollywood stars have jetted off to Doha, Qatar to catch the final few matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They have been sharing updates and offering their fans a view of their experiences through their social media feed. Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a slew of photos and videos on Instagram as she enjoyed the semi-finals of Argentina and Croatia match. In the post, Karisma began the series with a selfie of herself sitting in the stadium.

In the semi-finals album, she shared videos of performances inside and outside of the stadium. She also added photos of herself from the outside of the stadium. The Biwi No. 1 actress looks fabulous as she opted for uber chic yet casual outfit for the day. She donned a white tee and black wide pants layered with a black leather jacket. To complete her look she paired her outfit with white sneakers and accessorised with a layered silver necklace.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “What an experience.” Soon, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Amazing” in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at her post here:

It seems like Karisma was supporting Croatia in the game. However, the team lost against Argentina in the semi-finals by 0-3. The actress shared an Instagram Stories, featuring herself waving Croatia’s flag while she smiled for the photo outside the Lusail Stadium and wrote, “Always a fan.”

In the next story, she added a video of players of the Argentinian team and also lauded them for making it to the finals. The embedded text said, “Well played Argentina.”

She also added another snapshot of the nightlife of the city and shared that she will be also watching tonight’s semi-final between France and Morocco.

Other than Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood celebs including Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others have shared small glimpses of the match on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in Brown: The First Case based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua The upcoming project has been helmed by Abhinay Deo and will also feature veteran actress Helen.

