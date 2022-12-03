FIFA 2022: RM, Suga, J-Hope Cheer for South Korea as They Qualify for Knockout Stage, See BTS Members' Posts

BTS members Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi and Jung Hoseok cheered for South Korea’s football team as they beat Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and qualified for the knockout stage. The Korean sensations took to their respective Instagram stories to share snippets from the match. The band’s leader Namjoon aka RM wrote, “Best day ever." Suga shared a photo of the scoreboard and expressing his excitement, wrote, “Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh." Meanwhile, J-Hope was seen grooving to the FIFA anthem, which was crooned by none other than his fellow band member Jungkook.

He also wrote, “Round 16!!! Great job by our players."

Advertisement

Take a look at their posts:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RM dropped his first studio album, Indigo yesterday and it has already become a fan favourite. The album was accompanied by the music video of its lead song, Wild Flower. The album consists of ten tracks and is described as an archive of the final years of the rapper’s twenties. For this, he collaborated with several musicians such as Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco and Youjeen among others. Along with the album, the Bangtan member also dropped the music video of the track Wild Flower as the album’s lead single. For this track, RM joined hands with Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

J-Hope, on the other hand, walked on the red carpet of the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on Day 1. He also lit up the stage of the MAMA Awards with his Jack In The Box performance Medley. The artist also bagged the MAMA 2022 award in the Most Popular Male Artist category.

BTS consists of Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Seokjin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook.

Read all the Latest Movies News here