FIFA 2022: Shakira Celebrates As Morocco Beats Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Her Tweet Goes Viral

Morocco made history on Saturday after it beat Portugal at the FIFA 2022 for 1-0 to enter the semi-finals. The team’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo was benched from the match. While fans across the world had all kinds of reactions — some celebrating and some expressing their shock over Portugal’s exit — Shakira was nothing but happy for Africa. Rooting for the team to lift the cup this year, Shakira tweeted, “This time for Africa!! 👏 #WorldCup."

For those who don’t remember, the line was the hook line of her FIFA 2010 anthem Waka Waka. Her reaction has now gone viral. Several Twitter users replied to her, celebrating her reaction. “Shakira been waiting a decade to say this," a tweet read. “Beginning to look like This is the time for Africa according to Shakira’s 2010 prophecy. Congratulations Morocco, Congratulations Africa. It’s possible," added another. A few users also said that the song Waka Waka remains iconic even after so many years.

“This song should be the official song for all FIFA World Cup forever," a fan said. “This song will always be iconic. Always!!" added another. “Waka Waka remains one of the best World Cup official songs; It not only promotes diversity, but also champions Africa. Congrats once again to Morocco on being the first African team in history to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. That’s a win for all Africans worldwide," a third fan said.

For the unversed, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) was collectively sung by the Columbian heartthrob along with the South African band Freshlyground. At the time of its release, the song had become an instant chartbuster across various countries worldwide. The song also rates among the most viewed videos on YouTube with over 3.2 billion views.

Meanwhile, Morocco is all set to face France on December 15, Wednesday. On the other hand, Argentina and Croatia would be clashing on December 14. The finale is scheduled to be played on December 18, Sunday.

