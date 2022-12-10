FIFA 2022: Vijay Deverakonda’s Friday Night Plans Are All Football Fans Right Now, See Post

Football fever is real, and the Liger actor too has it. Vijay Deverakonda gave a sneak peek to his fans into his fun Friday night with his boys. He dropped a short clip on Instagram stories showing how he and his friend as well as his doggo enjoyed watching Croatia vs. Brazil match. While sharing the glimpse the actor articulated a text that read, “Football with the boys.”

If you are a part of the Deverakonda fan club, you must be aware that the actor loves to keep his fans posted about his life events. A few hours prior to the glimpse into his Friday night, Vijay posted a sizzling picture that sent his fans into a frenzy. The actor’s shirt can be seen drenched in sweat as he looked all rugged in the sun-kissed photograph. This new look made his fans speculate if it was for his new film.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Earlier, speaking to News18, the actor revealed that the film has been pushed to next year because of multiple reasons. “We have finished close to 60 per cent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," he said. The film is helmed and penned by Shiva Nirvana. Apart from them, the film will feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The Kashmir schedule of the film has been wrapped.

He also has Puri Jagannadh’s JGM (JanaGanaMana) in his pipeline. The film will also star Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

