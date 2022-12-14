FIFA World Cup 2022: Mouni Roy Celebrates Argentina’s Victory With Husband Suraj Nambiar

Many Bollywood celebs have been spotted flying to Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup matches. One of them is Mouni Roy, who was recently spotted with husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha, enjoying the semi-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands straight from the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The Naagin actress shared a slew of pictures and videos of herself and her husband posing on the balcony of the stadium while watching the match.

Based on the jersey she is seen wearing, it's pretty obvious that the duo was rooting for Lionel Messi's Argentina.

In the pictures, the lovebirds were seen sporting blue and white striped jerseys of the Argentinian club, proudly exhibiting their devotion to the team. Mouni paired the jersey with jet black coloured jeggings and complemented her look by donning black boots. Expressing her excitement, Mouni captioned the post and wrote, “Vamos." It refers to a popular chant in Argentina, used by supporters cheering for their liked teams or players.

As soon as she shared the post, fans of the actress and football lovers flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Actor Jibraan Khan wrote, “Envious! Messi magic," with a fire emoji. One of the users wrote, “It must be a lifetime experience…Messi and his men pulled out a nail-biting thriller…Argentina finally made it to the semi-final," while another wrote, “Vamos Argentina! One and only Lionel Messi." A third one wrote, “Vamos Argentina," with a red heart emoji.

Another celebrity, Nora Fatehi, attended the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The actress shared a video in which she graced fans with her spectacular dance moves while dressed in casuals. She wore a sky-blue jacket over a white tee and paired it with matching sweatpants. Nora was seen dancing to FIFA 2022 theme song, which she has sung with other international artists.

In addition, actress Ananya Pandey also had fun watching the semi-final match. She shared a few short clips of the stadium featuring herself in the striped jersey of the Argentinian club on her Instagram Story. She enjoyed the match with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, BFF Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, in which she played a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

