Fighter: Akshay Oberoi Says It's an Honour for Him to Play Airforce Officer Alongside Deepika, Hrithik

All eyes are set on Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen playing the role of an air force fighter, says it’s an honour for him to play his part. Akshay says, “It’s an honour to be playing the part of someone who has served the nation. My character is a tribute to all those real-life heroes who have fought for their country. As actors, we might imitate their actions, but the grit and courage that they would have shown in real-life situations are unfathomable. All thanks to the director Siddharth and Mamta Anand for picking me for the part."

Recently Akshay posted on Instagram, a picture of himself along with the director Siddharth Anand and co-star Karan Singh Grover to announce his association with the film. Sharing the photo, he had written, “Thrilled to be a part of this one! #FIGHTER 💥"

Meanwhile, in November last year, the makers unveiled the official poster of the film and announced the release date. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik shares screen space with Deepika. With Producer and Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare’s vision of bringing an international-scale action film to Indian cinema, the film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Fighter, which sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots, is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

