‘Fighter’ Hrithik Roshan Is Not Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; Here's Why

The SRK fever is high with his comeback film Pathaan set to release tomorrow. The film is set to have a good start owing to Shah Rukh Khan’s huge fan base and the fact that tickets are being booked in advance is proof that this is one of the much-awaited films of the year. However, it's not just SRK, Salman Khan fans are also looking forward to his cameo as Tiger in the film. But reports confirm that Hrithik Roshan who was part of the YRF banner spy movie War will not be seen in Pathaan.

As soon as the information leaked that Salman Khan is going to make a cameo in Shah Rukh’s comeback film, the internet was abuzz with doubts about whether Hrithik Roshan would also be part of the franchise. But in the latest report, ET Times confirmed that Hrithik will not be seen in Pathaan. A source revealed that, “There is no point in bringing all the three together in the first of the spy franchise. It will be fun to see them come together in the last of the franchise."

Moreover, last year during an interaction with Sumedh Shinde, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted at Hrithik Roshan missing from Pathaan. He was asked what according to him is missing in the movie, to which he replied, “After watching War, Duggu if you are hearing this, the only thing missing is Hrithik."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's appearance in the film is also eagerly anticipated by the audience. According to reports, Salman would return to Pathaan as 'Tiger' Avinash Singh Rathore from his Tiger Zinda Hai film series. The same was also confirmed by Shah Rukh Khan during a live chat with his fans. Also, a picture of what fans believe to be a leaked clip from the movie Pathaan had gone viral on social media. Some even noticed one of them in the picture wearing Tiger's well-known black and white scarf. Shah Rukh and Salman have made several cameos in each other's films over the years. Shah Rukh appeared in Salman’s 2017 film Tubelight while Salman graced the former’s film Zero in 2018.

As for the film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play major roles in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan.

