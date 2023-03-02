Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Because the audience adored the on-screen couple, the movie went on to become a smash hit. Since then, the two have frequently appeared in Bollywood movies, and their most recent movie, Pathaan, is dominating the box office.

Deepika has made significant progress in her acting career and has established herself as one of Bollywood’s bankable actresses. She has received numerous honours, including three Filmfare Awards, and is currently one of the highest-paid divas in the nation.

In the upcoming action movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, Deepika Padukone will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan. Due to her rising fame and propensity for taking on difficult parts on the big screen, Padukone is the star of films with a combined budget of more than Rs 1475 crore. Look at her next projects and their enormous costs.

Jawan

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan reportedly have also cast Deepika in a significant part. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the Atlee directorial action thriller in a brand-new role opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. According to Zoom Entertainment, Jawan, which is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023, has a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Fighter

Deepika Padukone is preparing for her debut on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. On January 25, 2024, Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter is scheduled to open in theatres. Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi will play prominent roles in the 250-crore blockbuster, according to The Times of India.

K Project

In Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, the 37-year-old actress will appear alongside Prabhas. According to a report in India Today, Project K had a massive expenditure of Rs 500 crore. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are also cast in key parts in the movie, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the leads. The film, which is now in post-production, is anticipated to hit theatres later this year or in the first quarter of 2024.

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev

After considerable speculation, Deepika Padukone’s involvement in director Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action drama Brahmastra was officially confirmed when it was made available on Disney+ Hotstar. She portrays Amrita, the mother of Shiva, a character played by Ranbir Kapoor, in the movie. The much-awaited trilogy’s second instalment will focus on Amrita and Dev’s love story and how the latter’s ambition to rule the universe came perilously close to destroying Planet. The planned amount, according to the Indian Express, is greater than Rs 410 crore.

Singham Again

Deepika will play the first female cop in the cop universe created by the director, Rohit Shetty, he announced during the song premiere for his movie Cirkus. Ajay Devgn and her co-starring together will be interesting to watch. Despite the Rs 115 crore budget for Singham Returns, according to the Hindustan Times article, Rohit Shetty wants to expand the franchise with a bigger budget, a distinctive ensemble, and high-octane action scenes.

