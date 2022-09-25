FFI Reacts to FWICE's Claim That Chhello Show is Not an India Film, Says 'Not Sure About It'

The Film Federation of India (FFI) reacted to several claims made by The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on its decision to select Chhello Show as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. FFI’s president TP Aggarwal rejected FWICE’s claim that the Pan Nalin directorial is a copy of the Academy Award Winning Italian film Cinema Paradiso.

Talking about their decision of selecting the film for the 95th Academy Awards, Aggarwal told Indian Express, “FFI is 100% correct in this way because this was the decision of 17 jury members. When we showed them the film, I had not seen the film because as the president I’m not supposed to see the picture. We ask them to give rate the films as number 1, number 2, number 3, we ask them in that way and they said there is no number 1 or number 2, this is the only picture we want to send for Oscars."

Rejecting the claims that the film is a copy of Cinema Paradiso, Aggarwal said, “No, I had asked the jury members, they’ve seen the picture so many times and they said no (it is not a copy). Not a single scene is similar in the film. It can be inspired by that, but it is not a copy."

FWICE also pointed out that the film was released in 2021 and cannot qualify for the Oscars this year, to which Aggarwal said that the FFI has already taken permission from the Academy if the film can be shown this year or not.

Besides these, FWICE also claimed that Chhello Show has been produced by international studios and questioned the decision of considering it as an Indian film. Reacting to this, the president said, “I cannot say anything about that, I am not sure about it."

Chhello Show (The Last Show) is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in key roles. It will be released in theatres on October 14 this year. The coming-of-age drama is set in Gujarat, where Nalin was raised. The film revolves around a nine-year-old boy named Samay, who is inspired by cinema and works hard to achieve his dream. However, he is unaware of the social pressures and economic insecurities. The film is said to be inspired by the director Nalin’s life.

The move of selecting this Chhello Show was surprising for many believed that either SS Rajamouli’s RRR or Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files would make it to the Oscars 2023.

