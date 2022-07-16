Film Fraternity Pays Tribute to Actor-Director Pratap Pothen

Veteran actor Pratap Pothen’s death has shocked his fans and film fraternity. The 70- year-old actor, who has worked in more than a hundred films in his career, was found dead on July 15 at his Chennai apartment. Politicians and celebrities from both Malayalam and Tamil industries are paying tribute to the well-known actor-director.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his tribute. He called the late actor unique and spontaneous. “He had marked his stamp as an artiste, filmmaker and producer in south Indian cinema,’’ tweeted the CM. He remembered Pratap Pothen as a person who expressed rightful opinions on many political and social subjects. He wrote that he was one of those who adapted to the changes in film industry.

Famous actress turned politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “So disheartened. Heartbreaking. Lost a very good friend, a wonderful human being, a great technician and an actor, funniest guy ever, #PratapPothen this morning. Had the privilege to work with him in a few films. Hope you are finally in peace PP. You will be missed terribly.#RIP."

Khushbu has worked in My Dear Marthandan, which was directed by Pothen.

Kamal Hassan, while sharing an old picture with Pratap Pothen, expressed his feelings. He said “Friend Pratap Bothan continued his avid literary reading and unquenchable interest in art films. I have seen during the Vetrivizha period that he is also an expert in successfully directing lively films. Tribute to him."

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban took to Twitter to pay his tribute. “PP…..you will be missed big time dude!! Your voice still lingers in my ears man. And there was never a second we stopped laughing whenever we talked. Have fun in the Heavens Man. I got your ever-smiling face in my heart forever!!! No tears..Only Cheers," tweeted Boban.

Malayalam filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote in a tweet, “Rest in peace uncle! I will miss you. #PrathapPothen’’. Prithviraj and Pothen have worked together in several films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Kanal, Ezra, and Barroz.

Several others from the film industry including Suriya and Jyotika’s banner 2D entertainment, Aadhav Kannadhasan, Parvari Nair,Nivin Pauly and Bharathiraja among others have mourned the death of Pothen.

Pratap Pothen’s wife Amala Pothen said the actor died because of cardiac arrest while he was sleeping. The late actor has also won Indira Gandhi Award for his debut directorial film Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai

